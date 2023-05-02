Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and INF Hanser Alberto from the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Alexander Colome, OF Billy Hamilton and LHP Sammy Peralta from Charlotte (IL). 3. Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the Paternity List. 4. Placed INF/OF Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. 5. Optioned OF Oscar Colas and INF Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte. 6. Designated LHP Jake Diekman and RHP Frank German for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Braden Bristo off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Toledo (IL). Transferred OF Austin Meadows from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Garcia on the 15-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL) and LHP Daniel Lynch to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent 2B Kyle Farmer to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Harrison Bader form the 10-day IL. Transferred the rehab assignment of C Ben Rortvedt from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled C Miguel Amaya from Tennessee (TL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled SS Xavier Edwards from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Gus Varland to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 15-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Zack Thompson to Memphis (IL). Recalled RHP Guillermo Zuniga from Memphis.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Kevin Quackenbush. Placed RHP Matt Vogel on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Poona ford to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Jammie Robinson.

GREEN BAY PACKEERS — Signed QB Jordan Love to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RBs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Malik Flowers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Exercised OT Andres Thomas fifth-year option.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUNS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — SigneD F Viktor Neuchev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Cs James Hamblin and Raphael Lavoie and D Philip Kemp from Bakersfield (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Jonny Brodzinski, G Louis Domingue, D Libor Hajek and C Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Alex Alexeyev to a two-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Braden Hache.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned G Michael DiPietro and C Curtis Hall to Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Real Salt Lake M Pablo Ruiz an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner during an April 29 match against Seattle. Fined Portland D Dario Zuparic an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during an April 29 match against St. Louis. Fined San Jose head coach Luchi Gonzalez, Ms Carlos Gruezo, Cristian Espinoza and Judson Silva Tavares and F Ousseni Bouda and Asutin D Jhojan Valencia undisclosed amounts for their roles in mass confrontation during an April 29 match between San Jose and Austin.