Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Appointed LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL) the 27th man for a doubleheader.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28. Selected the contract of 2B Andy Ibanez from Toledo (IL). Transferred RHP Matt Manning from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled SS Zack Short from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Chris Devenski from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Jose Quijada on the 15-day IL. Transferred C Logan O’Hoppe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jake Bauers on a major league contract and selected him to the active roster. Transferred RHP Lou Trivino from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Tyler Wade for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Easton McGee from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Diego Castillo to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Braden Bristo for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Joe Jimenez from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Placed LHP Brandon Hughes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 27.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Randal Grichuk from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ty Blach for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Javy Guerra to Tampa Bay in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Cristian Pache on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Dalton Guthrie from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of OF Miguel Andujar from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Drew Maggi to Altoona (EL) and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader. Transferred RHP Wil Crowe from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL, retroactive to April 23.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled 3B Brandon Dixon from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Appointed OF Brett Wisely the 27th man for a doubleheader.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Appointed RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL) the 27th man for a doubleheader.

Minor League

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Mike Gulino and INF J.R. DiScarnia.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Kevin Davis, RHP Zach Smith, and RHP Justin Watland to contract extensions. Signed catcher Damon Maynard.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed SS Brian Fuentes, 1B Logan Mathieu, and C Jackson Pritchard. Received INF Jeremiah Burks from the Milwaukee (American Association).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Robby Barham, OF Daiwer Castellanos, LHP Darrien Ragins, and UT Kairee Tekra.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHPS Alex Mack, Dylan Smith, July Sosa and Zach Schneider, LHPs Ryan Munoz, and Mitchell Senger and OF David Vinsky to contract extensions. Signed C Joe DeLuca, INF Mike Howard, 2B Matt McDermott, LHPs Johnson Minaya, Jack Ramezzana and Aljo Sujak, and SS Thomas Walraven. Released RHPs Dan Goggin and Leudeny Pineda, C Gian Martellini, LHP Danny Nunan and OF Max Smith.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Kyle Fitzgerald.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Tim Sabo.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Derrick Edington.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Traded RB D’Andre Swift and a seventh-round number 249th draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round number 219th pick in this year’s draft.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Marvin Wilson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL) on loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Brad Hunt to Colorado (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Alexander Nylander to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated Fs Spencer Asuchak and Aidan Brown from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Ashton Calder from reserve. Placed F Andrew Fyten on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Bobby Russell and F Colton Young from reserve. Placed D Max Martin and F Tanner Eberle on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve. Placed F Demetrios Koumontzis on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Chris Grando from reserve. Placed F Easton Brodzinski on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Austin Albrecht from reserve. Placed F Tim Doherty on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Austin Magera from reserve. Placed F Max Humitz on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Johnny Walker from reserve. Placed F Jordan Martel on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed F Erik Hurtado from San Antonio FC to a one-year contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024 and $10,000 permanent transfer fee.