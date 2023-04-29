Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Appointed LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk (IL) the 27th man for a doubleheader.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28. Selected the contract of 2B Andy Ibanez from Toledo (IL). Transferred RHP Matt Manning from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled SS Zack Short from Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Chris Devenski from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Jose Quijada on the 15-day IL. Transferred C Logan O’Hoppe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jake Bauers on a major league contract and selected him to the active roster. Transferred RHP Lou Trivino from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Tyler Wade for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Easton McGee from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Diego Castillo to Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Braden Bristo for assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Joe Jimenez from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Placed LHP Brandon Hughes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 27.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Randal Grichuk from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ty Blach for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Javy Guerra to Tampa Bay in exchange for a player to be named or cash.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Cristian Pache on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Dalton Guthrie from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of OF Miguel Andujar from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Drew Maggi to Altoona (EL) and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader. Transferred RHP Wil Crowe from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL, retroactive to April 23.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled 3B Brandon Dixon from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Appointed OF Brett Wisely the 27th man for a doubleheader.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Appointed RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL) the 27th man for a doubleheader.
Minor League
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Mike Gulino and INF J.R. DiScarnia.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Kevin Davis, RHP Zach Smith, and RHP Justin Watland to contract extensions. Signed catcher Damon Maynard.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed SS Brian Fuentes, 1B Logan Mathieu, and C Jackson Pritchard. Received INF Jeremiah Burks from the Milwaukee (American Association).
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Robby Barham, OF Daiwer Castellanos, LHP Darrien Ragins, and UT Kairee Tekra.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHPS Alex Mack, Dylan Smith, July Sosa and Zach Schneider, LHPs Ryan Munoz, and Mitchell Senger and OF David Vinsky to contract extensions. Signed C Joe DeLuca, INF Mike Howard, 2B Matt McDermott, LHPs Johnson Minaya, Jack Ramezzana and Aljo Sujak, and SS Thomas Walraven. Released RHPs Dan Goggin and Leudeny Pineda, C Gian Martellini, LHP Danny Nunan and OF Max Smith.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Kyle Fitzgerald.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Tim Sabo.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Derrick Edington.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Traded RB D’Andre Swift and a seventh-round number 249th draft pick to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round number 219th pick in this year’s draft.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Marvin Wilson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL) on loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Brad Hunt to Colorado (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Alexander Nylander to a one-year contract.
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated Fs Spencer Asuchak and Aidan Brown from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Ashton Calder from reserve. Placed F Andrew Fyten on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Bobby Russell and F Colton Young from reserve. Placed D Max Martin and F Tanner Eberle on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve. Placed F Demetrios Koumontzis on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Chris Grando from reserve. Placed F Easton Brodzinski on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Austin Albrecht from reserve. Placed F Tim Doherty on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Austin Magera from reserve. Placed F Max Humitz on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Johnny Walker from reserve. Placed F Jordan Martel on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed F Erik Hurtado from San Antonio FC to a one-year contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024 and $10,000 permanent transfer fee.