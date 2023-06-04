Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Joey Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Triston McKenzie from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Zach Plesac for assignment. Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Tarik Skubal to West Michigan (ML) on a rehab assignment. Assigned LHP Bryan Sammons. Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Cole Sands on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent SS Willy Adames to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Bennett Sousa from Nashville (IL). Sent RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Yerry De Los Santos to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated C Tres Barrera for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Luken Baker from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 1.