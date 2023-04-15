Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Garrett Hill and INF Ryan Kreidler to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tyler Holton from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Zach Neto from Rocket City (SL) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF David Fletcher to Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred RHP Chris Rodriguez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kepler from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Matt Wallner to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Richard Lovelady from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Hogan Harris to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF Jose Caballero from Tacoma (PCL) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Ryan Thompson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL).

ADVERTISEMENT

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Casey Legumina from Louisville (IL). Placed RHP Connor Overton on the 15-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jose Butto from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Syracuse. Placed RHP Stephen Nogosek on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Dennis Santana for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Ji Man Choi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14. Recalled INF Tucupita Marcano from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LF Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Juan Yepez to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent CF Adam Engel on a rehab assignment to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 12. Recalled INF/OF Matt Beaty from Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived WR Easop Winston.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL) on loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned Ds Samuel Knazko and Bill Sweezey and C Mikael Pyyhtia to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned D Stanislav Svozil, LW Joona Luoto and C Tyler Angle to Cleveland.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Wayne Simmonds from Toronto (AHL).

ADVERTISEMENT

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned D Christian Wolanin to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Kyle Mayhew to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released F Anthony Del Gaizo and RW Matthew Santos from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Josh Passolt from Cincinnati (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Tommy Miller to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled D Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D Chaz Reddekopp two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for a spearing penalty in a game on April 14 against Greenville. Suspended Greenville LW Justin Nachbaur two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for a spearing penalty in a game on April 14 against South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Billy Constantinou from reserve. Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Zach Berzolla and F Brandon Yeamans from reserve. Placed Fs Louie Caporusso and Josh Passolt on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nolan Kneen from reserve. Placed Levko Koper on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Scott Allan and F Andy Willis from reserve. Placed Fs Stefano Giliati and Matt Boudens on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jack Becker from reserve. Placed F Zane Franklin on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cam Bakker from injured reserve and G Cam Gray from reserve. Placed G Mitchell Weeks and F Chase Lang on reserve and D Ross MacDougall on injured reserve, effective April 2.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Mathieu Foget on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Fedor Gordeev from reserve. Placed Cameron Askew on reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated Weiland Parrish from injured reserve and D Jason Horvath and F Brett Gravelle from reserve. Placed Fs Charles Martin and Ilya Nikolayev on reserve and F Rory Kerins on injured reserve, effective April 15.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Garin Borklund and D Martin Has from injured reserve and F Justin Florek from reserve. Placed D Connor Hall and G Tyler Wall on reserve and F Josh Wilkins (April 8) and D Chase Stewart (April 15) on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Conlan Keenan from injured reserve and Fs Patrick McGrath and Joseph Nardi from reserve. Placed Fs T.J. Hensick and Mitchell Heard on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Alex Kromm from reserve. Loaned D Kyle Mayhew to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Bobby Hampton from reserve. Placed F Wyllum Deveaux on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed D Juan Gutierrez to a MLS NEXT Pro contract.

COLLEGE

ST. BONAVENTURE — Named Kelcie Rombach assistant women’s basketball coach and Tiara Johnson associate head coach.