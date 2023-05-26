Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Ramon Urias from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned 3B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz from the 15-day IL. Placed 1B Will Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville (IL). Recalled RF Will Benson from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Oklahoma City (PCL).

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Tzu-Wei Lin. Released INF Jesse Russo. Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio to the active roster. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR DeAndre Hopkins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Oskari Laaksonen to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

KEENE ST. — Named Travis Wyant head coach of women’s lacrosse.