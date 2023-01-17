AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Indpls Irvington 37

Cass 57, Taylor 13

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), Ill. 37, Gary West 36

Fremont 44, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

George Rogers Clark, Ky. 48, Homestead 42

Hanover Central 57, Illiana Christian 29

Homewood-Flossmoor, Ill. 63, LaPorte LaLumiere 61

Indian Creek 69, Thornwood, Ill. 42

LaPorte LaLumiere 56, Hammond Noll 47

Medora 58, Crothersville 29

Monrovia 58, Indpls Lutheran 34

N. Central (Farmersburg) 66, Cloverdale 39

Naperville North, Ill. 34, Lake Central 33

Noblesville 64, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 61

Perry Central 37, Tell City 30

Wapahani 60, Indpls Chatard 56, OT

White River Valley 65, Union (Dugger) 29

Porter County Tournament=

First Round=

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 22

Washington Twp. 58, Boone Grove 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

