Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Indpls Irvington 37
Cass 57, Taylor 13
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), Ill. 37, Gary West 36
Fremont 44, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
George Rogers Clark, Ky. 48, Homestead 42
Hanover Central 57, Illiana Christian 29
Homewood-Flossmoor, Ill. 63, LaPorte LaLumiere 61
Indian Creek 69, Thornwood, Ill. 42
LaPorte LaLumiere 56, Hammond Noll 47
Medora 58, Crothersville 29
Monrovia 58, Indpls Lutheran 34
N. Central (Farmersburg) 66, Cloverdale 39
Naperville North, Ill. 34, Lake Central 33
Noblesville 64, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 61
Perry Central 37, Tell City 30
Wapahani 60, Indpls Chatard 56, OT
White River Valley 65, Union (Dugger) 29
Porter County Tournament=
First Round=
S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 22
Washington Twp. 58, Boone Grove 44
