Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Norfolk.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brent Headrick form St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of INF Tyler Wade from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed INF Kevin Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Zach Pop to Dunedin (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Justin Steele from the 15-day IL. Placed INF Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Albuquerque (PCL). Designated RHP Dinelson Lamet for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Bryan Hudson from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Jacob Amaya from Jacksonville (IL). Placed INF Jean Segura on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Placed RHP Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14. Recalled RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 15-day IL and OF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Nashville (IL). Designated 1B Jon Singleton for assignment. Sent RHP Cam Robinson outright to Biloxi (SL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Lehigh Valley. Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley as an injury replacement.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UTL Daniel Sayre.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Tyree Bradley.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Released C Khaalia Hillsman.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Rae Burrell to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed G Epiphany Prince to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
COLLEGE
NAVY — Named Chuck Ristano head baseball coach.