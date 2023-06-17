Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Norfolk.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brent Headrick form St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of INF Tyler Wade from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed INF Kevin Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Zach Pop to Dunedin (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Justin Steele from the 15-day IL. Placed INF Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Albuquerque (PCL). Designated RHP Dinelson Lamet for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Bryan Hudson from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Jacob Amaya from Jacksonville (IL). Placed INF Jean Segura on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Placed RHP Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14. Recalled RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 15-day IL and OF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Nashville (IL). Designated 1B Jon Singleton for assignment. Sent RHP Cam Robinson outright to Biloxi (SL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Lehigh Valley. Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley as an injury replacement.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (IL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UTL Daniel Sayre.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Tyree Bradley.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Released C Khaalia Hillsman.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Rae Burrell to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed G Epiphany Prince to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Named Chuck Ristano head baseball coach.