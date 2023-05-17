Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Ian Hamilton on the 15-day IKL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Alek Thomas to Reno.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Covey from Oklahoma City ((CL). Optioned LHP Justin Bruhl to Oklahoma City. Transferred RHP Jimmy Nelson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Mark Vientos from Syracuse (IL). Optioned INF Luis Guillorme

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Ian Clarkin to the active list. Placed OF Lew Ford on the DL, retroactive to May 14.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Waived G Yang Liwei.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Ahkello Witherspoon. Signed QB Mason Rudolph, WR Hakeem Butler and CB Luq Barcoo.

Canadian Football League

Edmonton Elks — Signed DB Darrius Bratton.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Sean Coyne and DT Keenan Agnew. Released DT Julius Turner, QB Billy Hall, WR Timothy Knuettel, OLs Brandon Sanford and Payton Muljo, DL Jadrian Taylor, LB Christian Dixon and DBs Deuce Wallace, Gee Stanley and Charles-Antoine Beaulieu. Transferred WR Janorian Grant to the suspended list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed M David Rodriquez to a short-term contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined Angel City FC president Julie Uhrman an undisclosed amount for approaching officials at the conclusion of a May 13 match against Washington.

COLLEGE

MANHATTAN — Named Tim Brooks, Anthony Doran and J.R. Lynch assistant men’s basketball coaches.