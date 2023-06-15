Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Dillon Tate to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 14. Selected the contract of INF Zach Remillard from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Braden Bristo to Toledo (IL). Sent LHP Tarik Skubal to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Angel Zerpa to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Zach Neto on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Kolton Ingram from Rocket City (SL). Recalled SS Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Freddy Tarnok to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Thompson to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Anthony Bass.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Jennifer Mastin Giglio senior vice president of communications and PR. Placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 15-day IL, Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Matt Mervis to Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of C Jorge Alfaro from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned C Brian Serven to Albuquerque. Designated RHP Blair Calvo for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Colin Holderman on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Yerry De Los Santos from Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Edward Salcedo. Placed OF Mike Wilson on the injured list.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Zach Blankenship.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Ricky Castro.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Kanta Kobayashi.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Cale Jones and INF Ian Walters.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Released G Odyssey Sims.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Javon Wims.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nick Guggemos.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Greg Mabin.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Sam LaPorta to a rookie contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Michael Tutsie.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Rashee Rice to a rookie contract. Signed WR Kekoa Crawford. Re-signed QB Shane Buechele and TE Joe Fortson. Waived DB Anthony Witherstone.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Michael Mayer.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Collin Duncan and K Christopher Dunn.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson. Signed WR Lynn Bowden and WR Keke Coutee.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Kobe Smith. Waived WR Dre Miller with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired C Fredrik Olofsson from Dallas in exchange for future considerations and then signed him to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Matt Murray to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to an eight-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Oskar Pettersson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised a buyout contract on F Jozy Altidore making him a free agent.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Megan Montefusco to a new contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

COLLEGE

DAKOTA ST. — Named Laura Babcock assistant volleyball coach.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Named Will Canny men’s and women’s head diving coach.