Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Dillon Tate to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 14. Selected the contract of INF Zach Remillard from Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Braden Bristo to Toledo (IL). Sent LHP Tarik Skubal to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Angel Zerpa to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Zach Neto on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Kolton Ingram from Rocket City (SL). Recalled SS Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Freddy Tarnok to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Thompson to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Anthony Bass.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Jennifer Mastin Giglio senior vice president of communications and PR. Placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 15-day IL, Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Matt Mervis to Iowa (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of C Jorge Alfaro from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned C Brian Serven to Albuquerque. Designated RHP Blair Calvo for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Colin Holderman on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Yerry De Los Santos from Indianapolis (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Edward Salcedo. Placed OF Mike Wilson on the injured list.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Zach Blankenship.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Ricky Castro.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Kanta Kobayashi.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Cale Jones and INF Ian Walters.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Released G Odyssey Sims.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Javon Wims.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nick Guggemos.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Greg Mabin.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Sam LaPorta to a rookie contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Michael Tutsie.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Rashee Rice to a rookie contract. Signed WR Kekoa Crawford. Re-signed QB Shane Buechele and TE Joe Fortson. Waived DB Anthony Witherstone.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Michael Mayer.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Collin Duncan and K Christopher Dunn.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson. Signed WR Lynn Bowden and WR Keke Coutee.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Kobe Smith. Waived WR Dre Miller with an injury designation.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired C Fredrik Olofsson from Dallas in exchange for future considerations and then signed him to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed G Matt Murray to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to an eight-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Oskar Pettersson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised a buyout contract on F Jozy Altidore making him a free agent.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Megan Montefusco to a new contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.
COLLEGE
DAKOTA ST. — Named Laura Babcock assistant volleyball coach.
ST. BONAVENTURE — Named Will Canny men’s and women’s head diving coach.