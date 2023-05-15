Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillespie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Kyle Stowers to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Joely Rodriguez from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Brasier for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Chad Wallach from the 7-day IL. Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Recalled SS Livan Soto from Rocket City (SL). Optioned C Chris Okey to Salt Lake (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstate RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Chris Muller to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed RHP Derek Rodriguez off waivers from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Kyle Wright from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of INF Matt McLain from Louisville (IL). Placed LHP Brandon Williamson on on the taxi squad. Placed OF T.J. Friedl on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Transferred 1B Joey Botto from the 15-day IL to the 60 day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad from Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Michael Toglia from Albuquerque. Placed C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL and RHP Nick Mears on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, Agreed to terms with 1B Darin Ruf. Transferred RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Colin Rea to Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Zach Muckenhirn to Syracuse (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Corey Dickerson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Jake Alu and RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Matt Haack and CB Kei’Trel Clark. Released K Elliott Fry, DL Manny Jones and LB Blake Lynch.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Lukas Denis, LB Andre Smith, WR Slade Bolden and DBs Natrone Brooks and Clifford Chattman. Released LB David Anenih, RB B.J. Baylor, CB Javelin Guidry, WR Ra’Shaun Henry, TE/FB John Raine and DBs Matt Hankins and Dylan Mabin.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Sam Mustipher.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Darnell Wright and DT Zacch Pickens and WR Tyler Scott.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry II.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Dallas Daniels, DB Darrious Gaines, TE Kris Leach and RB Emanuel Wilson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brodric Martin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S James Wiggins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Jacob Harris and S Latavious Brini. Waived DL Jayson Adermilola.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Timarcus Davis. Waived WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester and DB Jaiden Woodbey.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Bryce Thompson and Ts Cedric Ogbuehi and Isaiah Wynn.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR James Washington and DL Jack Heflin.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Jalin Hyatt.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Mario Edwards Jr. and DT Forrest Merrill. Waived LB Michael Ayers and DE Jacob Sykes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts, DT C.J. Brewer and S Kendrick Whitehead. Waived OT Dylan Cook and OLB Nelson Mbanasor.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CBs L.J. Davis, Eric Garror and Armani Marsh, C James Empey and WRs Gavin Holmes and Kearis Jackson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).

COLLEGE

KANSAS ST. — Announced head football coach Chris Klieman signed a new 8-year contract.