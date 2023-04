Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Enyel De Los Santos on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington and SS Tyler Freeman from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Wil Vest from Toledo (IL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Uvis Balinskis to a one-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Danila Yurov to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Signed G Trevin Kozlowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired G Reid Dyck and D Jonathan Myrenberg. Recalled C Curtis Hall from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Steven Jandric from Worcester (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Signed D Ben Sweat to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Steve Curran men’s basketball associate head coach.