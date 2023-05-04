Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Joely Rodriguez to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Jake Burger on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Zach Plesac to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Returned RHP Brendan White to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Curtis Taylor to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHPS Jeurys Familia and Domingo Acevedo for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Spencer Patton, Rico Garcia and Austin Pruitt from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Adam Oiler to Las Vegas.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Kyle Wright on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Jameson Taillon from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeremiah Estrada to Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Dinelson Lamet on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Claimed C Austin Wynns off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Justin Verlander from the 15-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Dominic Leone on a contract. Optioned RHP John Curtiss and LHP Zach Muckenhirn to Syracuse (IL). Transferred C Omar Narvaez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Returned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse. Sent RHP Edwin Uceta and OF Tim Locastro to Syracuse on rehab assignments.

PHILADELPHIA PHILIES — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Hoffman from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley. Designated RHP James McArthur for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Semt SS Carter Keiboom to Harrisburg (EL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier league

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired LHP Leoni De La Cruz from the Gastonia (Atlantic League). Released RHPs Samson Abernathy, Ma’Kalil Hilliard and Tyler Prospero, LHP Jon Ostroff,and OF Amir Wright.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Nick Marcon.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Kyle Serrano to the Acereros de Monclova (Mexican League). Released OF/2B Jakob Newton.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Eston Stull to a contract extension. Signed RHPs Cole Davis, Mark Moclair, Noah Robinson and Matt Stil, C Nick Grifone, INF Abraham Mow and UT Tyler Ryan.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Lamar Jackson to a five-year contract. Signed CB Kyu Blu Kelly and OLs Malaesala-Aumavae Laulu and Andrew Vorhees to rookie contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Rodney McLeod.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Jermaine Carter, DB Darius Phillips and OT Greg Little. Re-signed LB Neville Hewitt. Waived WR Drew Estrada with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DLs Chris Williams, Kameron Cline, TEs Nikola Kalinic, Jalen Wydermyer and LB Forrest Rhyne.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed DB John Reid off waivers from Atlanta.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Dexter Lawrence to a four-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Jalen Carter, QB Tanney McKee and DT Moro Ojomo to rookie contracts. Signed TE Dan Arnold to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DL Olivier Charles-Pierre and WR Cam Sullivan-Brown.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed P Karl Schmitz and K Sergio Castillo.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed LW Dmitri Voronkov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Daniil Misyul to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Named Andrew Gregor director of scouting and Hank Stebbins assistant technical director.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Placed M Dylan Borrero on the season-ending IL.

COLLEGE

UT-MARTIN — Named Jasmine Newsom women’s basketball associate head coach.