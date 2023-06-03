Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Josh Lester from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Danny Coulombe on the bereavement list. Transferred RHP Dillon Tate from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract extension through 2024, with a club option for 2025. Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Henriquez on a minor league contract. Appointed LHP Brennan Bernardino as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Transferred RHP Peyton Battenfield from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Kelly from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Hunter Gaddis to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Bryan Encarnacion and RHP Luis Acosta on minor league contracts. Placed RHP Alex Faedo on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jose Soriano from Rocket City (SL). Optioned RHP Chase Silseth to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF/1B Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Ryan Weber on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez and INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera from Scranton/Wilke-Barre. Placed OF Greg Allen on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Woo from Arkansas (TL). Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP Easton McGee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Durham. Reinstated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Joe La Sorsa for assignment. Activated RHP Robert Stephenson.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Ezequiel Duran from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Al Pesto on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Francis Reynoso and RHP Jeral Vizcaino on minor league contracts. Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Recalled C Miguel Amaya from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF TJ Friedl on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Transferred LHP Nick Lodolo from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF T.J. Hopkins from Louisville (IL). Assigned 1B Joey Votto and OF Henry Ramos to Louisville on rehab assignments.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Nick Mears from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Grove from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Phil Bickford on the 15-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Darin Ruf and OF Tyrone Taylor (retroactive to June 2) on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Blake Perkins from Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of 1B Jon Singleton from Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned LHP Jose Alvarado to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Angel Perdomo from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Yerry De Los Santos from Indianapolis. Designated INF Chris Owings for assignment. Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis. Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Regalado on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Xavier Cruz on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Samuel Padilla on a minor league contract.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Wladimir Pinto to the active list. Placed RHP Stephen Woods Jr. on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Waived F/C Lorela Cubaj.

CONNETICUT SUN — Signed F Liz Dixon to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELK — Signed P Jake Julien. Released OL Jaylan Guthrie and DL Christian Rector.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB — Loaned D Laurence Wyke to the Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship).