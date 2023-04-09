Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C James McCann from the 10-day IL. Optioned CF Kyle Stowers to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP James Paxton to Worcester (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 1B Evan White from Tacoma (PCL) and placed him on the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Selected the contract of RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Tacoma. Recalled RHP Justin Topa from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Josh Sborz on a rehab assignment to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zach Davies on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Peter Solomon from Reno (PCL). Acquired RHP Jose Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Cole Sulser on the 60-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Gwinnett. Placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the 7-day IL.

ADVERTISEMENT

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHPs Lucas Sims and Luke Weaver to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Eli Villalobos for assignment. Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract from LHP Devin Smeltzer.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Transferred LHP Aaron Ashby from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired LHP Bennett Sousa from Milwaukee in exchange for cash.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled 3B Brandon Dixon from El Paso (PCL). Placed LF David Dahl on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 7.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed C Willie Cauley-Stein to a rest-of-season contract.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Isaiah Roby to a rest-of-season contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed G Skylar Mays to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Drew Helleson from San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Jack Ahcan and Connor Carrick, G Brandon Bussi, RW Vinni Lettieri and C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

ADVERTISEMENT

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Alex Laferrier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Brock Faber to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Marco Rossi from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned F Rafael Harvey-Pinard, RW Jesse Ylonen, D Corey Schueneman and G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned D Dmitri Samorukov and G Vadim Zherenko to Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nikolai Knyzhov from San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord from Coachella Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Matthew Knies to a three-year, entry-level contract.