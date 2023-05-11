Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Drew Rom to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned 3B Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Purchased the contract of RHP Brett de Geus from the Atlantic League Professional Baseball Club (ALPB) and optioned him to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Royce Lewis to Wichita (TL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated C Ben Rortvedt from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Delvi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Luis Medina from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal from Las Vegas. Placed RHP Mason Miller on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Las Vegas. Placed C Manny Pina on the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned SS Corey Seager to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP John King from Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Ian Kennedy for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Dye on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Adam Cimber to Dunedin (FL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned SS Ehire Adrianza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Jose Suero and C Zak Whalin.

EVANSILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Makel Bolin and LHP Leoni De La Cruz.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Dylan Castaneda and Lance Lusk and LHP Luke Hansen.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Cristian Lopez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Paris Johnson Jr. and Jon Gaines II, WR Michael Wilson, QB Clayton Tune and LB Owen Pappoe to rookie contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed Gs O’Cyrus Torrence and NIck Broeker, LB Dorian Williams, WR Justin Shorter and CB Alex Austin to rookie contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed G Michael Jordan. Signed OLB D.J. Johnson, OL Chandler Zavala LB Bumper Pool, DB Mark Milton and OT J.D. DiRenzo.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Luke Schoonmaker to a rookie contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Casey Tucker.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived QB E.J. Perry.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Al Woods. Released OT Cedric Ogbuehi.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Tyron Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Mario Edwards to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen C/LW Spencer Asuchak for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of a cross-checking infraction during a May10 game against Idaho.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Ryan Cook from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn on reserve.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Kyle Griffin men’s basketball associate head coach.

NEW MEXICO — Agreed to terms with Mike Bradbury head women’s basketball coach on a contract extension.

WASHINGTON COLLEGE (MD.) — Named Megan Jensen assistant women’s soccer coach.