India to bat 1st in opening test match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, left and bowling coach Allan Donald during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — India captain K.L. Rahul won the toss Wednesday and elected to bat first in the opening test of a two-match series against Bangladesh.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the test after sustaining a left thumb injury in the second one-day international against Bangladesh.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Bangladesh is seeking an elusive test victory against India.

The home side handed a debut cap to Zakir Hasan, who last week scored 173 runs against India A to help Bangladesh A salvage a draw in a four-day game.

Bangladesh hasn’t won a test at home since February 2020 and has lost all its overseas matches except for a victory against Zimbabwe and a landmark win in New Zealand.

Bangladesh and India will play a second test beginning Dec. 22 in Mirpur.

Teams:

Bangladesh : Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

India: Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

