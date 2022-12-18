India wins 1st test against Bangladesh by 188 runs

Bangladesh's Captain Shakib Al Hasan bowled out during the first Test cricket match on day five between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a career-best match-haul of 8-113 as India secured a 188-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test to go up 1-0 in the two-match series.

Kuldeep followed his 5-40 in the first innings, with 3-73 as Bangladesh was bowled out for 324 in its second innings on Sunday chasing a mammoth total of 513.

“We’ve been here for a while, and one-day series didn’t go how we wanted it to, India captain KL Rahul said. “A hard-fought Test, and really happy we won.”

“The pitch did flatten out - it did worry us - but in the first few innings, it was difficult to get runs. Important that the lower order contributes. Shubman and Pujara utilised the opportunity, and got hundreds.”

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan counterattacked with 84 off 108, smashing six fours and six sixes but the hosts lost its last four wickets in less than an hour of the fifth day after resuming at 272-6.

Shakib alone scored 44 of 52 runs Bangladesh made on the final day.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (1-67) claimed the wicket of Mehidy Hasan for 13 in just second over of the day to dampen any hopes Bangladesh might have had of taking the game deep into the final day.

With partners running out, Shakib went on the attack against the spinners but went for one big shot too many and was bowled by Kuldeep.

“It was a good wicket to bat on, but we didn’t bat well (in the first innings),” Shakib said. “There should be no excuse. A lot of credit to India, as they created pressure.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel who finished with 4-77, got the wicket of Taijul Islam (4) and Kuldeep wrapped it up by dismissing Ebadot Hossain for a duck.

On Saturday, opener Zakir Hasan scored his maiden test century and Najmul Hossain scored 67 as part of a 124-run opening stand to give Bangladesh a flicker of hope of saving the game. Kuldeep and Patel then wrestled control firmly in India’s favor as the hosts lost 6-114 later on Day 4.

“Zakir has been scoring lots of runs in domestic cricket. Hopefully many more hundreds to come,” Shakib said.

India scored 404 in its first innings and took a 254-run lead after dismissing Bangladesh for 150.

A maiden century by opener Shubhman Gill (110) and a 19th test hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara (102 not out), who also made 90 in the first innings lifted India to 258-2 declared in its second innings to set Bangladesh a record chase of 513 runs.

