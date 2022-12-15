Ashwin on 40, India 348-7, 2nd day of 1st test vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain bowls during the first Test cricket match day two between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain bowls during the first Test cricket match day two between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin was 40 not out and India reached 348-7 at lunch on the second day of the first cricket test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Kuldeep Yadav was the other not out batter on 21 at the first interval of the day after Bangladesh took just one wicket in the session, denying Shreyas Iyer his second century.

After India resumed at 278-6 after winning the toss Wednesday, Ashwin started in aggressive fashion, hitting Mehidy Hasan for a six over long on as India appeared to be in control.

Bangladesh made matters worse by dropping Iyer on 85 — for the third time in the game. He top-edged a short delivery off pacer Ebadot Hossain but Liton Das put down the catch at fine-leg.

Iyer survived on 30 and 67 on day one and on 77, Bangladesh could have dismissed him but the bails did not drop despite Ebadot’s delivery hitting the stumps.

The disappointment didn’t last long as Ebadot knocked off the stumps in his next over to dismiss Iyer for 86. His 192-ball-innings included 10 fours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin found strong support from Kuldeep as they added 55 runs for the eighth wicket to keep Bangladesh frustrated going into the afternoon session.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam had figures of 3-100 while Hasan took 2-96.

The teams will play a second test beginning Dec. 22 in Mirpur.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports