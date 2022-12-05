India fined for slow over-rate in 1st ODI vs. Bangladesh

Indian players after loosing the first one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo Surjeet Yadav)

Indian players after loosing the first one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo Surjeet Yadav)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — India was fined 80% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first ODI on Sunday.

The sanction was imposed after India was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India lost the game by one wicket despite having Bangladesh on 136-9 in the chase of 187-target.

Mehidy Hasan helped Bangladesh snatch an unlikely victory, hitting 38 not out from 39 balls. He and No. 11 batter Mustafizur Rahman put on 51 runs for the 10th wicket partnership to deny India the victory.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The second match of the three-match series is on Wednesday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports