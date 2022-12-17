Bangladesh 272-6 in 1st test, needs 241 more to beat India

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot during the day four of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot during the day four of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan hit a century on his test debut before India reduced the hosts to 272-6 at stumps to take control on the fourth day of the first test.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan was 40 not out Saturday with Mehidy Hasan on 9. Bangladesh needs 241 more runs for an unlikely victory.

The home side was chasing a mammoth 513 to win and resumed the day at 42-0. Bangladesh has never successfully chased down more than 215 runs in the fourth innings.

But Bangladesh got a good start to its second innings from openers Najmul Hossain (67) and Zakir (100). They put on 124 runs — the second-ever century partnership for Bangladesh’s first wicket in a fourth innings.

The openers kept Bangladesh unscathed throughout the morning session before Najmul made a rare mistake by poking a delivery outside of the off-stump against fast bowler Umesh Yadav (1-27).

Virat Kohli at slip dropped the catch but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant quickly completed a one-handed catch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Najmul, who was out for a golden duck in the first innings, made 67 off 156 with seven fours.

India’s spin then took control with leftarmer Axar Patel (3-50) causing the most damage.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1-69), who wrecked Bangladesh’s first innings, gave India an edge by getting rid of Litton Das for 19, as the batter charged him needlessly.

But Zakir remained untroubled, bringing up some well-judged sweep shots to keep the India spinners at bay. The sweep shot eventually got him his century off 219 balls when he swept Axar behind square for a boundary.

Zakir became the fourth Bangladeshi batter and first opener from the country to hit a century on debut after Aminul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful and Abul Hasan.

“I didn’t have much expectation for a century but I wanted to bat as long as possible, since we are facing two days and a big total,” Zakir said.

He survived four more balls before Ravichandran Ashwin (1-75) dismissed him for his only wicket on the day.

Zakir hit 13 fours and one six for his 100 off 224 balls.

Axar dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim (23) and Nurul Hasan (3) in the same over to inflict a late double blow.

“We knew the wicket would be easy as the game progresses so the focus was on being patient and hitting the right areas and creating opportunities,” India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And take those when you even get a half-chance. We are very happy with the way things have progressed and we sort of pulled it back by picking up six wickets in the next two sessions.”

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan played some attacking shots in the late afternoon as Bangladesh saw off the day without further damage.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 150 in its first innings, in reply to India’s 404. India didn’t enforce the follow-on and declared its second innings at 258-2 to set Bangladesh a record target to chase.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports