Bangladesh facing uphill battle against India in 2nd test

India's Axar Patel celebrates wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — India took control of the second cricket test after reducing Bangladesh to 71-4 at lunch on the third day Saturday and still needing 16 runs to make the visitors bat again.

India was bowled out for 314 in its first innings after Bangladesh won the toss and was dismissed for 227.

India won the first test in Chattogram by 188 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan resisted a disciplined bowling attack, batting on 37 at the first interval of the day with Liton Das yet to score.

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave the side breakthrough in just second over of the day, trapping opener Najmul Hossain leg-before for five as Bangladesh resumed at seven without loss.

Mominul Haque (5), the highest scorer of Bangladesh in the first innings, then edged pacer Mohammed Siraj delivery behind the wicket.

But India got the big success of the day when Jaydev Unadkat baffled Shakib Al Hasan (13) with a slower ball, leaving Bangladesh at 51-3.

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his bad form and struggled against left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who finally had him lbw on nine on the stroke of lunch.

