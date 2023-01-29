New Zealand wins toss, bats first in second T20 vs India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20 against India.

The Black Caps lead the three-match series 1-0. New Zealand won the first game in Ranchi by 21 runs.

India has made one change to its playing eleven. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for pacer Umran Malik.

New Zealand has opted for an unchanged side.

___

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports