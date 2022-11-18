Rain washes out 1st New Zealand-India T20 game at Wellington

India's Virat Kohli walks from the field after the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between England and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. England defeated India by ten wickets. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

India's Virat Kohli walks from the field after the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between England and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. England defeated India by ten wickets. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Heavy rain on Friday washed out the first Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India.

Storm clouds gathered over Wellington’s Sky Stadium ahead of the night match and the heavy rain set in before the toss was due to be made at 7 p.m. local time. Neither side had yet named its match lineup.

With no sign of the rain abating, the umpires called off play two hours later.

Rain also threatens the second match of the three-match series on Sunday. Thunderstorms are forecast for Mount Maunganui.

“It’s always good to come up against India, they’re a great team to play but obviously today just wasn’t meant to be,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports