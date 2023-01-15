India wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd ODI vs. Sri Lanka

India’s K L Rahul bats during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India’s K L Rahul bats during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first as India goes after a one-day cricket international series whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third match on Sunday.

India leads the series 2-0 after winning the first ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs, before it recovered from a precarious 86-4 to win by four wickets and take the series in the second match.

The hosts made two changes, with white ball star Suryakumar Yadav coming in for Hardik Pandya and allrounder Washington Sundar starting for paceman Umran Malik.

Sri Lanka also made two changes. Batter Ashen Bandara comes in for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage has been replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

