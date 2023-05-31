Stewart has big game in return to Seattle as Liberty beat Storm 86-78

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots from between Seattle Storm guard Kia Nurse (0), center Ezi Magbegor and center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots from between Seattle Storm guard Kia Nurse (0), center Ezi Magbegor and center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and 11 rebounds in her return to the Pacific Northwest and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 86-78 on Tuesday night.

It was Stewart’s first game in Seattle since going to the Liberty as a free agent during the offseason. The former MVP helped Seattle win two titles with Sue Bird, who sat courtside for the return.

Stewart took over in the third quarter with 10 points and six rebounds to help New York extend a narrow halftime lead to 68-56 entering the fourth. She finished 8 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 at the stripe.

Seattle got within single digits early in the fourth before Sabrina Ionescu sank a deep 3-pointer to make it 72-61. Stewart’s fast-break layup, off a nice pass from Courtney Vandersloot, gave New York an 86-74 lead.

Ionescu finished with 20 points for New York (3-1), which has won three straight games.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (0-3) with 26 points and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

WINGS 94, LYNX 89

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 25 points, Satou Sabally had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Wings beat the Lynx.

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale hustled to deny a fast-break layup and Veronica Burton made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for a 90-84 lead with 32.8 left. Ogunbowale added two free throws at 19.1 left for a six-point lead.

Ogunbowale finished with 21 points for Dallas (3-1). Kalani Brown, who signed a contract earlier on Tuesday, scored 12 points and Burton had a season-high nine assists. Crystal Dangerfield scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and Sabally recorded her seventh career double-double.

Kayla McBride, who missed the past two games due to personal reasons, scored 18 points for Minnesota (0-5), which has lost its first five games for the first time since 2007.

SUN 81, FEVER 78

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, Brionna Jones had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Sun held off the Fever.

Rookie Aliyah Boston made her first career 3-pointer to pull Indiana within 79-76 with 48.1 seconds left. After a timeout, DeWanna Bonner missed a contested layup and Indiana raced the other way, but Jones blocked a shot at the rim. Indiana retained possession and Boston made a putback to make it 79-78.

Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead. Indiana found Lexie Hull open in the corner for a potential tying shot but her 3-pointer came up short.

Alyssa Thomas added 13 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists and Natisha Hiedeman scored 11 for Connecticut (4-1).

Boston finished with 20 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points for Indiana (1-3).

DREAM 83, SKY 65

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Haley Jones each added 13 and the Dream eased past the Sky.

Cheyenne Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream made 18 of 24 free throws compared to 9 of 11 makes for the Sky.

The Dream led 40-25 at halftime after Chicago shot just 28% and turned it over eight times. The Sky finished the game 25 for 77 (33%) with 15 turnovers.

Dana Evans scored 11 points to lead Chicago (3-2).

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports