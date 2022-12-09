Holmes helps No. 4 Indiana women beat Penn State 67-58

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, left, drives past Penn State's Taniyah Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 5 Indiana beat Penn State 67-58 on Thursday night.

Sydney Parrish added 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for Indiana (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Hoosiers put together a dominant third quarter to pull away after trailing 29-26 at halftime.

Leilani Kapinus led Penn State (7-3, 0-2) with 15 points. Makenna Marisa had 12 and Alexa Williamson added 10.

Penn State turned 11 turnovers into 12 points over the first 12:43. The Lady Lions couldn’t keep pace with Indiana’s opportunistic offense in the second half, however.

They were outscored 22-11 in the third quarter as the Hoosiers went 8 for 16 fromt he field, working the ball inside where Holmes did most of her scoring.

The Hoosiers led by 15 with 7:47 to play. Penn State cut the deficit to seven with 1:34 left but got no closer.

THE BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Until its last game against Illinois, Indiana hadn’t trailed in the second half of any game this season. The Hoosiers didn’t waste any time in reclaiming their lead with a third quarter that featured crisp, quick passing and solid defense.

Penn State: The Lady Lions fell to 1-22 against AP Top 25 teams under coach Carolyn Kieger since 2019.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Morehead State on Dec. 18.

Penn State: Hosts West Virginia on Sunday.

