Swope, Southern Indiana knock off Indiana State 88-85 in OT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Isaiah Swope scored 28 points, including six in overtime, as Southern Indiana took down Indiana State 88-85 on Sunday night.

Swope made 8-of-9 3-pointers for the Screaming Eagles (5-5). Trevor Lakes scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Gary Solomon scored 15 points.

Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores (9-2), finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Jayson Kent added 20 points and two steals for Indiana State. Cameron Henry had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The loss snapped the Sycamores’ five-game winning streak.

Swope scored their six overtime points while shooting 1 of 2 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .