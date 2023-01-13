AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carbon Hill 55, Berry 27

Central - Clay County 29, Shelby County 25

Choctaw County 49, Millry 5

Cornerstone School 53, Altamont 20

Decatur Heritage 73, Covenant Christian 72

Dora 40, Cordova 35

Francis Marion 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 36

Hale County 39, Tuscaloosa County 36

Hamilton 53, Haleyville 22

Hartselle 48, East Limestone 44, OT

Holtville 46, Elmore County 15

Holy Spirit 46, Pickens County 31

Indiana Deaf, Ind. 51, Alabama School for the Deaf 11

Kinston 46, Emmanuel Christian 26

Lamar County 49, South Lamar 41

Leroy 44, Excel 22

Marengo 46, Southern Choctaw 24

Montevallo 49, West Blocton 18

Pelham 51, Calera 24

Piedmont 54, Cherokee County 28

Rogers 59, Central-Florence 18

Saint Bernard Prep 54, Vina 37

Samson 44, Wicksburg 22

Shoals Christian 57, Cherokee 40

T.R. Miller 34, Escambia County 31

Tharptown 38, Belgreen 30

University Charter 57, Keith 43

Westbrook Christian 55, Ragland 36

Winfield 56, Gordo 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

