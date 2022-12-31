Eastern Illinois hosts Polakovich and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-6, 1-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-9, 1-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jacob Polakovich scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 86-81 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-0 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks ninth in the OVC scoring 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Polakovich averaging 11.3.

The Panthers and Screaming Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polakovich is averaging 11.8 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Jelani Simmons is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .