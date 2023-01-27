UT Martin hosts Simmons and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (14-8, 6-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jelani Simmons scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-74 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks are 11-1 in home games. UT Martin is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. K.J. Simon is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .