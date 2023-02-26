Clark’s 3-pointer lifts No. 6 Iowa over No. 2 Indiana, 86-85

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives around Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted No. 6 Iowa to an 86-85 win over No. 2 Indiana on Sunday.

Clark, who scored 34 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists, took the inbound pass from Kate Martin with 1.5 seconds left, dribbled once, and took an off-balance shot from the right side that rolled in as the horn sounded. Clark immediately ran off the court into the crowd before returning to the court to celebrate with her teammates.

Indiana had held the Hawkeyes without a field goal in the final 1:30, taking an 85-83 lead on Mackenzie Holmes’ two free throws. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt to set up the game-winning shot.

Martin had 19 points for the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano had 13.

The Hawkeyes (23-6, 15-3 Big Ten), denied a chance to share the Big Ten title after Tuesday’s 96-68 loss to Maryland, snapped the 14-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (26-2, 16-2) and finished in a tie with Maryland for second place in the conference.

Clark had scored on the final plays of every quarter. She had layups at the end of the first and second quarters, and made two free throws in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Holmes led Indiana with 21 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish had 18. Grace Berger had 16.

Iowa opened the game with a 13-2 run, making its first five shots.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers had every answer for the Hawkeyes throughout the game after falling behind by 11 points twice in the first half. Now they head to the Big Ten Tournament as the top seed.

Iowa: Their chance at sharing the Big Ten title was gone after Tuesday’s loss at Maryland, and this game appeared to have gotten away when the Hoosiers had the lead late. But Clark, who was 12 of 22 from the field, made the biggest play at the end.

UP NEXT:

Indiana: At Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Iowa: At Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

