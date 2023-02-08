Swope leads Southern Indiana against Tennessee Tech after 21-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 71-66 overtime loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech averages 14.6 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Brett Thompson with 3.0.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-6 in OVC play. Southern Indiana has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles and Screaming Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 10.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Swope is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .