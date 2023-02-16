Lindenwood takes on Tennessee Tech after Trimble’s 21-point game

Lindenwood Lions (9-18, 4-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Brandon Trimble scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 74-64 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-4 at home. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Sebree averaging 5.3.

The Lions have gone 4-10 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Sebree is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Chris Childs is averaging 12.6 points for the Lions. Trimble is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .