Southern Indiana visits Tennessee State following Swope’s 26-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-15, 8-9 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (18-12, 10-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-79 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 13-3 at home. Tennessee State has an 8-7 record against teams over .500.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 8-9 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adong Makuoi is averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jr. Clay is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Swope is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jacob Polakovich is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .