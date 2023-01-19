Lindenwood hosts Swope and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 2-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Lindenwood Lions after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Lions are 5-1 on their home court. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Childs averaging 3.9.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 7.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Childs is averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Swope is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .