Lindenwood hosts Swope and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 2-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the Lindenwood Lions after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Lions have gone 5-1 at home. Lindenwood gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-3 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Childs is averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Swope is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .