Little Rock takes on Southern Indiana on 3-game slide

Little Rock Trojans (5-12, 1-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-9, 1-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Southern Indiana has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Trojans are 1-3 in conference games. Little Rock is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jelani Simmons is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Myron Gardner is averaging 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. D.J. Smith is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .