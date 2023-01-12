Little Rock faces Southern Indiana for conference matchup

Little Rock Trojans (5-12, 1-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-9, 1-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Lakes and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles host Myron Gardner and the Little Rock Trojans.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks third in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 3.5.

The Trojans are 1-3 in OVC play. Little Rock allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Lakes is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Gardner is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Chris Walker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .