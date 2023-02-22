Sebree leads Tennessee Tech against Southern Indiana after 25-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-16, 9-7 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-14, 8-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Jaylen Sebree scored 25 points in Tennessee Tech’s 100-91 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 10-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Jacob Polakovich is averaging 13.9 points and 13.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Sebree is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .