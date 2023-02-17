Defense helps No. 2 Indiana women down No. 12 Michigan 68-52

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) goes to the basket against Michigan's Emily Kiser (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and No. 2 Indiana forced 21 turnovers to beat No. 12 Michigan 68-52 on Thursday night for its ninth victory over a ranked team this season.

Indiana (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) went scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by Michigan only cut the deficit to 11 and the Hoosiers then comfortably closed out the game.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (20-6, 10-5) with 12 points, while Jordan Hobbs and Leigha Brown each added nine.

Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points for Indiana, including four 3-pointers.

Indiana’s defense held Michigan to 40% shooting from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and created 24 points off Wolverines turnovers.

Indiana used multiple double-digit runs to build a 14-point halftime lead, including a 12-0 spurt to start the second quarter. After the Wolverines shaved the deficit to three, Grace Berger scored six points to help the Hoosiers extend their advantage to 34-19.

The Hoosiers ended the half with four straight points on free throws as frustrations boiled over for the Wolverines. Maddie Nolan was called for a technical foul following a fast-break layup and blew kisses to a jeering Indiana crowd.

Another Michigan foul in the last second of the period let Indiana extend its lead further.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines dropped into a tie with Ohio State for fourth place in the Big Ten, adding extra weight to their upcoming matchup.

Indiana: The Hoosiers can clinch a share of the Big Ten title with a win over Purdue on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Returns home to Ann Arbor to play rival No. 13 Ohio State on Monday.

Indiana: Hosts in-state rival Purdue in its penultimate game of the regular season.

