Southern Indiana takes on Southeast Missouri State, aims for 7th straight home win

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Screaming Eagles take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks third in the OVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 3.3.

The Redhawks have gone 2-5 away from home. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Simmons is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Phillip Russell is averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

