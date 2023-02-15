Polakovich leads Southern Indiana against Little Rock after 23-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-13, 7-7 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-19, 4-10 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the Little Rock Trojans after Jacob Polakovich scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 74-64 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans are 7-4 on their home court. Little Rock is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-7 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Jordan Jefferson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Trevor Lakes averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Swope is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .