Wilson has 21 points, Gray adds 19 as Aces defeat Sky 93-80

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) shoots over Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 93-80 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum had 16 points and Jackie Young scored 14 for Las Vegas (8-1). Candace Parker made 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The 2016 Finals MVP, who helped the Chicago Sky win the 2021 WNBA title and signed a free-agent contract with the Aces in February, added season highs of seven assists and five steals.

Marina Mabrey led Chicago (5-5) with 20 points. Kahleah Copper scored 18 points and Dana Evans added 10 points and eight assists.

SUN 89, DREAM 77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Connecticut defeated Atlanta.

The Sun scored the last five points of the third quarter to lead 65-60 entering the fourth. Jones and Tyasha Harris then scored the first eight points of the period and Connecticut led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

DeWanna Bonner scored 15 points for the Sun. Connecticut got 35 bench points, with Harris scoring 15 and DiJonai Carrington 12.

Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Gray scored 18 and Rhyne Howard added 16.

LIBERTY 102, WINGS 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 to help New York beat Dallas.

Stewart, who made 15 of her 20 field-goal attempts, had six points and two assists during the burst.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 25 points to lead Dallas. Satou Sabally added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas led at the half after a strong opening 20 minutes from Ogunbowale and Sabally. Ogunbowale had all 13 of her first-half points in the first quarter. Sabally finished the half with 12 points and eight rebounds. Stewart had 13 points for New York to go along with three blocks.

MYSTICS 71, STORM 65

SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 19 points, Ariel Atkins added 12, including five key points late in the fourth quarter, and Washington nearly blew a 28-point lead before holding on to beat Seattle.

Washington used a big first half to take control, before Seattle nearly rallied on the day the Storm retired Sue Bird’s No. 10 jersey.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 16 points but was 6 for 22 from the field. Ezi Magbegor scored 13, Kia Nurse and Ivana Dojkic 12 apiece and Jordan Horston 10.

Shakira Austin added 11 points and nine rebounds for Washington.

LYNX 91, SPARKS 86

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Minnesota rallied from a late 11-point deficit to defeat Los Angeles, the day the Lynx honored Sylvia Fowles by retiring her No. 34 jersey.

A deep 3-pointer by Lexie Brown gave the Sparks an 83-72 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left before a 3-pointer by Minnesota’s Rachel Banham started the game-winning rally.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 17 points, Kayla McBride 13 and Nikolina Milic 10 for the Lynx. Jessica Shepard had 13 rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points, Brown 21 and Canada 18 for Los Angeles.

MERCURY 85, FEVER 82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, Sophie Cunningham scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Phoenix defeated Indiana.

The score was tied at 80 before Griner scored and Cunningham hit a 3-pointer for an 85-80 lead with 50 seconds remaining. NaLyssa Smith then hit a short jumper with 29 seconds to go, Diana Taurasi missed an 18-footer for Phoenix, and Erica Wheeler missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Indiana.

Taurasi had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix, which got all but four points from its starters. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Sug Sutton scored 10.

Smith had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Wheeler added 17 points and eight assists, and Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 for Indiana.

