Freeman’s 16 lead Morehead State past Southern Indiana in OT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Mark Freeman scored 16 points as Morehead State beat Southern Indiana 71-66 in overtime on Saturday night.

Freeman was 4 of 12 shooting and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Eagles (16-9, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Kalil Thomas scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 5 from distance), and added six rebounds. Drew Thelwell was 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. The Eagles picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6) were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 21 points. Trevor Lakes added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Southern Indiana. Jacob Polakovich also had eight points and 13 rebounds.

___

