Polakovich carries S. Indiana past SE Missouri State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jacob Polakovich posted career highs with 27 points, 26 rebounds and five assists and Southern Indiana beat Southeast Missouri State 86-81 on Thursday.

The 26 rebounds were one short of the USI single-game record (27 by Aaron Nelson versus Kentucky State University December 7, 2013) and is the first 20-20 game by an Eagle since Emmanuel Little had 29 points, 21 rebounds versus Missouri University of Science & Technology January 18, 2018.

The 20-20 outing also is the first in the Ohio Valley Conference since Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor (26 points and 23 rebounds versus Belmont University) and Tennessee-Martin’s Quintin Dove (26 points and 20 rebounds versus Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) reached the feat in the 2019-20 season.

Polakovich’s 26 rebounds also is the most in an OVC contest since before the 2002-03 campaign.

Isaiah Swope added 18 points for the Screaming Eagles (8-6).

Chris Harris led the way for the Redhawks (5-9) with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Indiana visits Eastern Illinois while Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

