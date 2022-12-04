AP NEWS
    Chicago State hosts Southern Indiana following Cardet’s 27-point game

    By The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

    Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7)

    Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -6; over/under is 149.5

    BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 86-73 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

    The Cougars have gone 2-0 in home games. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent with 10.6 assists per game led by Cardet averaging 3.1.

    The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Southern Indiana averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Weaver averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Cardet is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.7 points for Chicago State.

    Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.1 points for Southern Indiana.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

