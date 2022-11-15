Notre Dame hosts Southern Indiana following Goodwin’s 20-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Dane Goodwin scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 88-81 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Notre Dame went 24-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Southern Indiana did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .