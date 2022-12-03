Cardet and Chicago State host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 86-73 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Cougars are 2-0 in home games. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent averaging 30.7 points in the paint. Jahsean Corbett leads the Cougars with 5.0.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Southern Indiana is seventh in the OVC giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardet is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 12.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Chicago State.

Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .