Southern Indiana plays IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5)

Indianapolis; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-5 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 11.3.

The Jaguars have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. IUPUI allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Simmons is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Chris Osten is averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

