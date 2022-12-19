Southern Indiana squares off against IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5)

Indianapolis; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -17.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles square off in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-5 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 11.3.

The Jaguars are 2-7 in non-conference play. IUPUI allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Bryce Monroe is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .